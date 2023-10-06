Phase 2 of Bourne Bridge Maintenance Begins

BOURNE – Maintenance work on the Bourne Bridge is currently 33% completed and work has progressed into the next phase of the project, said U.S Army Corps of Engineers officials.

Phase 2, which began recently, involves structural and roadwork repairs to the middle traffic lanes of the bridge.

The sidewalk will remain open to pedestrian and bicycle traffic during the phase, but drivers should be aware of new traffic lanes on the bridge.

Structural integrity of the Bourne Bridge is the main focus of the work being done to the vital component to the transportation system of Cape Cod.

Work will include concrete and pavement repairs on the bridge roadway, repair of deteriorated steel supports. Maintenance of bridge joints, and repairs to the concrete abutment structures.

Work crews are also performing maintenance work on the bridge lighting and drainage systems.

Lane restrictions will continue to be in place 24 hours a day until the project is completed, and police details will be on site when work is being performed to assist with traffic.