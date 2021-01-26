Philanthropy Partners of Cape and Islands Announces Keynote Speaker

HYANNIS – The Philanthropy Partners of the Cape and Islands has announced that author Vu Le will be the keynote speaker for the annual PPCI meeting.

Le is the author of the blog Nonprofit AF, and will be giving a virtual presentation on the ups and downs of doing non-profit work, as well as celebrating the power of the sector.

Le is also the former Executive Director of RVC, a nonprofit based in Seattle that promotes social justice through developing leaders of color, strengthening organizations led by communities of color, and fostering collaboration between diverse communities, said the PPCI.

His talk will be a humorous presentation on working in the field of nonprofit work, a sector where Le learned “we should take the work seriously, but not ourselves.”

Le’s blog can be found at NonprofitAF.com.

The annual meeting will be held Thursday, January 28 at 12:30 pm.

The event is free to attend with advance registration for current PPCI members and $25 per person for non-members.

Registration for the event can be completed at www.capecodgiving.org.

PPCI is dedicated to supporting the philanthropic community through education, networking and highlighting the impacts of charitable giving.