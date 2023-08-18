PHOTOS & VIDEO: Two Critically Endangered Sea Turtles Released Off Cape Cod

WEST DENNIS – Two critically endangered sea turtles were released off Cape Cod by the New England Aquarium on August 17 as part of the last group of turtles requiring long-term rehabilitative care after being stranded last winter.

Staff and volunteers with Mass Audubon’s Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary rescued the turtles from Cape Cod in December 2022 and brought them to the Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital, where they began treatment for hypothermia-related medical conditions.

“These two sea turtles clearly demonstrate how, despite their severe life-threatening illnesses and the many associated challenges, they can fully recover when given a chance,” said Dr. Kathy Tuxbury, Senior Veterinarian at the Aquarium.

As part of their work protecting ocean animals and habitats, Aquarium scientists will be tracking and studying the turtle’s movements using a satellite tag, which will provide information about where the turtles swim, feed, and travel.

Kemp’s ridley sea turtles are a critically endangered species, facing threats including fisheries interactions, climate change, ocean pollution, and degradation of their habitat.

During the 2022 cold-stunning season the Aquarium treated over 500 live sea turtles.

The number of annual cold-stunned sea turtles stranded in Massachusetts varies from year to year but has steadily increased from approximately 50 in 2000, to more than 700 in 2021.

