PICS: Orleans Workforce Housing Underway

ORLEANS – The module materials for affordable housing in Orleans have arrived.

Housing Assistance Corporation (HAC) CEO and President Alisa Magnotta says the project on 107 Main Street is targeted at locals, with 70 percent going to community members first.

“They are all 80 percent area median income and under, so that’s considered workforce housing,” said Magnotta.

She highlighted teachers, firefighters, and municipal workers as ideal candidates for the affordable units.

According to HAC, the units will be a mix of 9 one -bedroom, 4 two-bedroom, and 1 three-bedroom unit. One unit will be fully handicap accessible.

A lottery will be held this spring.

