Pilgrim Monument and Museum to Reopen April 1, Provincetown 400 Ceremony Postponed

PROVINCETOWN – The Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum will reopen on April 1, and their staff is taking precautions as the COVID-19 situation continues.

Sanitizing and disinfecting measures are being done more frequently at the facility, and restrooms are being cleaned multiple times a day. Soap, paper towels, and other cleaning materials will be provided at the site.

Volunteers and staff members are being advised to perform proper cleaning practices, and any workers that show even slight cold or flu symptoms will be told to stay home.

Despite the April 1 opening, all events set for April at the monument and museum have been postponed.

This includes the Provincetown 400 Opening Ceremony, which has been rescheduled to Friday, June 26. It was originally set for April 24. The decision was made out of a concern for the health of all members of the community.

