PROVINCETOWN-The Pilgrim Monument will be lit up Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. in honor of the first landing of the Pilgrims.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual lighting will not feature a public ceremony. The grounds for the monument and Provincetown Museum will be closed.

The lighting is occurring Wednesday since the Pilgrims had November 11, 1620 marked in their diaries as they reached land, according to the museum.