Planning Board Sets Bylaw Schedule with Mashpee Commons Expansion

MASHPEE – Mashpee Planning Board members recently agreed on the meeting schedule that they will use during the design and development process of zoning bylaws affecting the planned expansion of the Mashpee Commons property.

The unanimously agreed upon schedule will allow for public comment as well as seven meetings, which are set to begin Wednesday, June 2 with a site tour.

“The focus of these meetings will be around the proposed zoning which we’re proposing, which is a component of the overall development agreement. There will be separate meetings to talk about other aspects of the development agreement, including public hearing,” said the attorney representing the Mashpee Commons property owners Eliza Cox.

Cox said that the about 15 page draft of the zoning bylaw will be presented to the planning board by the first meeting on June 2.

Board member Mary Waygan said that there should be a legal agreement where the bylaw amendment will depend on the approval of the development agreement by the town.

“The development agreement gives power to the town to require proper mitigation and benefits to the town in exchange to a zoning bylaw amendment,” said Waygan during the meeting.

“The planning board has to consider—for a project like this—affordable housing, infrastructure, open space, community facilities and economic opportunities.”

Waygan and other board members sought the input of the town’s counsel to advise on making the zoning bylaws legally hinge on approval of the development agreement, which Town Planner Evan Lehrer said he could facilitate.

Once fleshed out, the bylaws are expected by board members to be voted on at October’s Town Meeting.