Plimoth Patuxet Museums Celebrates Major Milestone

PLYMOUTH – A local cultural institution is celebrating a major milestone this year.

Plimoth Patuxet Museums has announced its yearlong celebration of its 75th anniversary for 2022.

“This year, we’re delighted to celebrate 75 years of living history and look forward to the future of this great American history museum,” Executive Director Ellie Donovan said.

Museum officials said throughout the year there will be special programs, activities, and events for visitors including expanded exhibits and a digital media production center.

“Plimoth Patuxet is a leading cultural and economic asset in the Commonwealth, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors each year to learn about the history and heritage of our Commonwealth,” said Governor Charlie Baker.

According to the museum, their programs and exhibits aim to tell the stories of all people who lived in colonial Plymouth, or Patuxet as it is called by Indigenous People.

Visit the Plimoth Patuxet website.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter