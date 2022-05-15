Plimoth Patuxet Museums Receive $1 Million Gift for Mayflower II

PLYMOUTH – Plimoth Patuxet Museums recently received a $1 million donation for its endowment, which will support the educational efforts of Mayflower II.

“This major gift is an inspiring investment in the Museum’s educational mission,” Executive Director Ellie Donovan said of the Safe Family Foundation’s donation.

The ship is a replica of the vessel the Pilgrims used to cross the Atlantic Ocean. Mayflower II is a main feature of Plimoth Patuxet Museums, where visitors can learn about the Pilgrims’ journey.

The ship was fully restored a few years ago and recently passed through the Cape Cod Canal.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter