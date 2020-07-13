Plimoth Plantation Changes Name to “Plimoth Patuxet”

BOSTON (AP) — A living history museum in Massachusetts focused on colonial life on the English settlement at Plymouth is planning to change its name to better reflect the Native Americans that long lived in the region.

In a Facebook post, Plimoth Plantation unveiled a new logo bearing the word “Patuxet,” the Wampanoag name for the area, juxtaposed with “Plimoth,” the one later given to it by the English colonists.

“Plimoth Plantation strives to create meaningful encounters with history built on thorough research about the Indigenous and European people who met along these shores of change. Our intention – whether on our open-air sites, in our galleries and exhibits, or through virtual programming – is to stimulate thought-stirring conversations, expand cultural understanding and empathy, and inspire people to think, to act, to do,” said a statement from the organization.

The museum said that their plan for some time had been to announce a new name later this year as they commemorate the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrims’ arrival.

“Regardless of its name, this Museum will continue to hold a space for humanity: the community table. An open invitation to come together and talk. We create space for conversations and experiences interwoven with elements that are immersive and participatory, inclusive and social, personal and relevant. We will continue to strive for inclusion and we invite you to join the conversation.”

The museum is also changing its signage and social media accounts to reflect the new name.