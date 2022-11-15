You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Poland: Russian-Made Missile Fell on our Country, Killing 2

November 15, 2022

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Poland says a Russian-made missile fell in the eastern part of the country, killing two people in a blast that marked the first time in the war with Ukraine that Russian weapons came down on a NATO country.

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy decried the strike as “a very significant escalation” of the war.

The Polish government said in a statement that Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau summoned the Russian ambassador and “demanded immediate detailed explanations.”

Government spokesman Piotr Mueller said some military units were put on alert while officials sought details.

By JOHN LEICESTER and JAMES LAPORTA, The Associated Press
