Post Offices, Town Offices Closed Monday for Federal Holiday

HYANNIS – Post offices and several town services will be closed in observance of the federal holiday Columbus Day.

United States Postal Service representatives said that retail services will be unavailable and there will be no street delivery Monday.

Town offices and the transfer station in Yarmouth will be closed, as will Barnstable Town Hall.

Dennis—one of several local communities that recognizes the day as Indigenous Peoples Day—will close its library and transfer station, but municipal golf courses will remain open.