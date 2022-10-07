You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Post Offices, Town Offices Closed Monday for Federal Holiday

Post Offices, Town Offices Closed Monday for Federal Holiday

October 7, 2022

HYANNIS – Post offices and several town services will be closed in observance of the federal holiday Columbus Day. 

United States Postal Service representatives said that retail services will be unavailable and there will be no street delivery Monday.

Town offices and the transfer station in Yarmouth will be closed, as will Barnstable Town Hall. 

Dennis—one of several local communities that recognizes the day as Indigenous Peoples Day—will close its library and transfer station, but municipal golf courses will remain open.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


