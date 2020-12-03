You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Post Offices Expanding Hours for Holiday Season

Post Offices Expanding Hours for Holiday Season

December 3, 2020

CENTERVILLE – The United States Postal Service is expanding their hours of operation for the holiday season.

Residents will have more time to drop off packages, buy stamps, and complete other shipping needs on December 12 and December 19.

On those Saturdays, the post offices in Brewster, Centerville, East Falmouth, Mashpee, Plymouth, Provincetown, South Dennis, and South Yarmouth will be open until 1 p.m.

The Edgartown, Orleans, and Vineyard Haven post offices will be open until 3 p.m. on those Saturdays as well.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


