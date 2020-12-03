Post Offices Expanding Hours for Holiday Season

CENTERVILLE – The United States Postal Service is expanding their hours of operation for the holiday season.

Residents will have more time to drop off packages, buy stamps, and complete other shipping needs on December 12 and December 19.

On those Saturdays, the post offices in Brewster, Centerville, East Falmouth, Mashpee, Plymouth, Provincetown, South Dennis, and South Yarmouth will be open until 1 p.m.

The Edgartown, Orleans, and Vineyard Haven post offices will be open until 3 p.m. on those Saturdays as well.