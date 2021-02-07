Posting Vaccine Card on Social Media Could Lead to Identity Theft

HYANNIS – The Better Business Bureau wants to remind individuals not to post pictures with their vaccine cards on social media after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.

Vaccine cards can contain personal information like your birthday, location that the vaccination was given, and your full name.

Posting these things on social media can make it easier for identity thieves to get your information.

Additionally, the United Kingdom has seen instances of forged vaccine cards.

Posting pictures of your own vaccine card on social media can make it easier for forgers to replicate and sell fake vaccine cards.

Instead, BBB suggests that if you are eager to share your good news with your friends and family that you use a sticker or profile frame on platforms such as Facebook.

Being cognizant of your privacy settings on your social media accounts can also be helpful to preventing your personal information from being collected.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter