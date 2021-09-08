Powerball Jackpot Estimated At $388 Million

HYANNIS – The drawing for the Powerball Jackpot will take place on Wednesday, September 8 with an estimated draw of $388 million.

Wednesday night’s drawing will be the 30th since the jackpot was hit on June 8th, when a ticket sold in Florida won a $285.6 million jackpot.

The jackpot will be the game’s largest since January 20, when a $731.1 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Maryland.

The cash option on the Powerball prize is an estimated $280.5 million.

Massachusetts State Lottery Director Michael Sweeney expressed excitement for the event while advising those participating to play responsibly.

Powerball tickets are two dollars each and can be purchased at Mass lottery Retailers across the state until 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter