Preservation Grants Provided for Sites in Falmouth, Nantucket

November 18, 2021

FALMOUTH – Funding from the state to promote habitat management has been awarded for programs in Falmouth and on Nantucket.

Roughly $184,000 in MassWildlife Habitat Management Grant Program money was given to eight initiatives across approximately 275 acres of land in Massachusetts by Governor Charlie Baker’s administration, including the two projects on the Cape and Islands.

The Town of Falmouth was given about $20,000 for sandplain grassland management at the Coonamessett Reservation, while the Nantucket Conservation Foundation received roughly $13,000 for sandplain and heathland improvements on the Middle Moors property.

