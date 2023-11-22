President of The Casual Gourmet Honored at Hall of Fame Awards

BARNSTABLE – At the recent Hall of Fame event for the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, Olive Chase, President of The Casual Gourmet on Cape Cod, was recognized as a standout individual for exhibiting extraordinary dedication to the hospitality industry.

The Casual Gourmet is one of Cape Cod’s largest, and oldest catering companies with a broad range of clientele that includes corporations and charitable organizations.

Chase is known throughout the catering industry as an expert in the field, who has served on the Executive Committee of Massachusetts Restaurant Association, and as the Chair of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce.

The Casual Gourmet has received many awards from industry outlets as one of Cape Cod and the Islands’ best caterers every year for the past decade.

Nominations for the inductees came from around the state for both operators and business partners.