Pressley, Warren Push Biden to Nix $50,000 in Student Debt

BOSTON (AP) – Democratic elected officials called on President Joe Biden to help those struggling under crushing student loan debt by canceling up to $50,000 of the debt for federal student loan borrowers.

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), U.S. Representative Ayanna Pressley (D-MA7), and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said Thursday that Biden can make the move by using existing authority granted to him under the Higher Education Act.

Pressley said the action will help address a crisis that disproportionately harms Black and brown borrowers.

Some who have already paid off their debts on their own have characterized the push to forgive loans as unfair.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press