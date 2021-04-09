You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Prince Philip, Husband of Queen Elizabeth II, Dies Aged 99

April 9, 2021

Photo by Steve Punter

LONDON (AP) – Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died. He was 99.

Philip spent a month in a hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947 and was the longest-serving consort in British history. He retired from public engagements in 2017 after carrying out more than 20,000 of them.

Philip was a member of the Greek royal family and was born on the Greek island of Corfu in 1921. He was an avid sportsman who loved country pursuits.

He had four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

By Jill Lawless and Gregory Katz, Associated Press

