Province Lands Visitor Center to Host Naturalization Ceremony Thursday

July 13, 2023

PROVINCETOWN – The Province Lands Visitor Center along Race Point Road will be the site of a U.S. citizenship naturalization ceremony on Thursday, July 13.

A total of 24 candidates from 16 nations, such as Brazil, Ireland, Ghana, and Vietnam will participate in taking an oath of allegiance administered by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, a branch of the Department of Homeland Security.

It will be the first naturalization ceremony to take place at the Province Lands Visitor Center, which is a part of the Cape Cod National Seashore.

The ceremony will begin at noon.

