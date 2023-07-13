Province Lands Visitor Center to Host Naturalization Ceremony Thursday

PROVINCETOWN – The Province Lands Visitor Center along Race Point Road will be the site of a U.S. citizenship naturalization ceremony on Thursday, July 13.

A total of 24 candidates from 16 nations, such as Brazil, Ireland, Ghana, and Vietnam will participate in taking an oath of allegiance administered by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, a branch of the Department of Homeland Security.

It will be the first naturalization ceremony to take place at the Province Lands Visitor Center, which is a part of the Cape Cod National Seashore.

The ceremony will begin at noon.