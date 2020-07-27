Provincetown Considering Two Finalists for Interim Town Manager

PROVINCETOWN – Officials in Provincetown are considering two candidates for the vacant interim town manager position, David Colton of Provincetown, and Charles Sumner of Brewster.

Select Board member Lisa King was designated by Select Board Chairman David Abramson to search for candidates.

King received multiple recommendations and looked for candidates who had experience and qualifications, availability to start in a timely fashion, and will be able to do the job for around six months

“The two people that floated to the top with all those aforementioned qualifications in mind are David Colton, who’s a local resident, and Charles Sumner, who’s a resident of Brewster,” said King.

Colton, who was highly recommended by people in town, previously served as a town administrator in Easton, and has served in various public works roles throughout his career.

“He comes highly recommended from a number of town residents, he clearly has an understanding of the town, and a depth of experience and knowledge to bring to the post,” continued King.

“He had a lot of experience in a number of issues that touch on this town and the issues that we are currently dealing with, including our sewer expansion and housing, he is committed to Provincetown and is a member of the community.”

Sumner was the town administrator for the town of Brewster for nearly 30 years and he currently serves as the town moderator there.

“Mr. Sumner has also come highly recommended, he’s also been called beloved by his colleagues in the town of Brewster,” said King.

“He is on the board of directors of the Cape Cod Conservation District and he’s the chairman of the Cape Cod Technical High School Building Committee so he has experience with pretty much anything we would need.”

King added that both candidates are willing to work for six months with the possibility of an extension and both are willing to help with the process of hiring a new manager.

Currently, Assistant Town Manager David Gardner is acting as manager but he agreed to do the job only for two to four weeks.

His appointment came after former Town Manager Robin Craver resigned earlier this month after reaching a mutual agreement with the select board.

The board is in the process of setting up interviews with the two candidates and has a goal of hiring someone as soon as possible.