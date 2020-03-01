Provincetown Could be Site for Movie Shooting

PROVINCETOWN-An upcoming movie could potentially be shot in Provincetown.

20th Century Studios has identified Provincetown as a possible area to film a future movie after they submitted an application to the town. Over a dozen locations across the town could be used as the setting of different scenes taking place in winter.

The project is currently untitled, according to Provincetown Tourism Director Anthony Fuccillo.

“They’re still scouting and planning how they want to move forward with the project, but they have submitted an application to the town,” he explained.

20th Century Studios intends to film during the end of March and beginning of April.

Fuccillo mentioned that commerce in the area would get a boost, as an entire film crew would be on hand for a considerable period of time. He also said it would be a great opportunity for the town to receive publicity.

“Any promotion in film, in that industry, where Provincetown is featured, it would be a plus for the town,” he continued.

As it is still early in the process, the town still needs to review the contents of the application and have an initial meeting with 20th Century Studios before any filming begins.