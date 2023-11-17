Provincetown Police Deploying Body-Worn Cameras

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown police will soon deploy body-worn cameras on all sworn law enforcement officers, announced town officials.

The initiative will begin no later than December 1. Town officials said that the move is a significant step toward additional transparency and accountability that comes after years of careful consideration and aligns with the Massachusetts police reform law passed in 2020.

The police department will conduct daily reviews by shift supervisors for the first 90 days of implementation alongside weekly reviews by the Deputy Chief to ensure compliance.

For that first 90 days, officers will not be disciplined for policy violations, allowing them time to acclimate to the new tech, said the town.

Police Chief James Golden said the body-worn cameras are a testament to the department’s commitment to accountability and transparency.

Fellow Outer-Cape town Wellfleet has been utilizing body-worn cameras for the last 18 months.