Provincetown Prepares To Host New Year’s Eve Fireworks Display

PROVINCETOWN – The Town of Provincetown is preparing to host its annual First Light New Year’s Eve Fireworks Display on Sunday, December 31, beginning at 5:30 pm.

The celebration will launch from MacMillan pier, with expansive views of the show over the harbor from the nearby beaches.

A parking ban on Commercial Street from Johnson Street to Winthrop Street will be in place from 2 am on Thursday, December 28, through 2 am on Tuesday, January 2, with free parking in the town’s municipal lots.

Free rides from licensed liquor establishments will be available to in-town residents starting at 10 pm to 4 am through “Operation Safe Ride”, which aims to prevent drunk driving among event-goers on New Year’s Eve.

Operation Safe Ride can be reached by calling Pride Taxi at 508-487-3400 and Cape Cab at 508-TAXICAB, the latter of which will also be available for Truro destinations.