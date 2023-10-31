Provincetown Receives $300,000 In Community Development Grants

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown recently announced that it has received $300,000 from three state grant programs to support economic development projects through the state’s Community One Stop for Growth application portal.

The portal is overseen by the Executive Office of Economic Development and connects municipalities with funding for infrastructure projects through thirteen grant programs.

The funds include $180,000 given by the Site Readiness Program, $100,000 from the Rural and Small Town Development Fund, and $20,000 from the Housing Choice Grant Program to advance a pair of proposed mixed-use housing developments, including sidewalks, bike lanes, and road alterations to improve the walkability, affordability, and commercial opportunity within the area.

“The awards demonstrate Provincetown’s proactive approach to applying for grants that help make projects possible without placing an additional burden on our taxpayers,” said Town Manager Alex B. Morse.

“These grants will play a vital role in advancing the town’s commitment to creating a more vibrant, sustainable, and prosperous future for its residents and visitors.”

The Community One Stop for Growth portal is awarding $164 million in total funding across the state for economic development projects, which is projected to create 8,000 housing units, 10,000 jobs, and 5.4 million square feet of commercial development statewide.