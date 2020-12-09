You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Provincetown Praised for LGBTQ+ Support

Provincetown Praised for LGBTQ+ Support

December 9, 2020

PROVINCETOWN – The Human Rights Campaign Foundation recently gave the Town of Provincetown a perfect score of 100 in their 9th annual “Municipal Equality Index” report.

The report ranks municipalities and states across the country on the steps they’ve taken to protect members of the LGBTQ+ community. The HRC applauded those across the United States who have made progress in these protections.

Massachusetts as a whole received an average score of 90 out of 100, which was above the national average of 64.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 