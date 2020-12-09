Provincetown Praised for LGBTQ+ Support

PROVINCETOWN – The Human Rights Campaign Foundation recently gave the Town of Provincetown a perfect score of 100 in their 9th annual “Municipal Equality Index” report.

The report ranks municipalities and states across the country on the steps they’ve taken to protect members of the LGBTQ+ community. The HRC applauded those across the United States who have made progress in these protections.

Massachusetts as a whole received an average score of 90 out of 100, which was above the national average of 64.