Provincetown Seeks Public Feedback on Comprehensive Plan

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown residents are invited to provide their input on the draft of the town’s local comprehensive plan.

The plan, which has been in the works since 2015, aims to outline long-term goals for local development over the next decade. The Cape Cod Commission has aided in creating the planning doctrine.

Three in-person sessions will be held throughout Provincetown to solicit feedback on the plan.

The first will be held at The Commons along Bradford Street on Wednesday, June 8, starting at 6 p.m.

Another will be held on Tuesday, June 14 at 2 p.m. at the Council on Aging, and the final one will be held at the Provincetown Public Library at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 18.

