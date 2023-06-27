Provincetown Sit-In to Protest Dune Shack Eviction

PROVINCETOWN – A sit-in will be held on Tuesday, June 27, to protest the planned eviction of a man from his dune shack on the Outer Cape.

Ninety-four-year-old artist Sal Del Deo has maintained the local shack for nearly 80 years just outside of Provincetown proper. Earlier this year, the National Park Service (NPS) notified him that he was being ordered to move out.

The shack is part of nine others in the area that are slated to be put up for lease or for bidding by the NPS; Del Deo’s eviction is scheduled to be the first in the group.

In turn, residents have planned a protest against the eviction notice. The “Sit In For Sal” will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Del Deo’s shack.