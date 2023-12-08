Provincetown To Hold Forum On Coastal Resilience

PROVINCETOWN – The Provincetown Coastal Resiliency Advisory Committee is planning to hold a public forum at town hall on Wednesday, December 13, at 5 pm.

The meeting will take place in the Judge Welsh Room and will include a presentation by Shelly McComb, Coastal Resilience Specialist for the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension, on storm preparedness and emergency response to educate residents and business owners on how to best prepare for coastal storms.

Town staff and committee members will also share the committee’s objectives, updates on the Town’s Coastal Resilience Plan, and information on ongoing local projects.

Residents are encouraged to participate and share their input during a public comment period, especially those who have been affected by coastal storms or who live within Flood Plain.

According to the Nauset Light Preservation Society, the average natural erosion rate on the Cape’s Atlantic coast is 3.8 feet per year.

Input gathered during the meeting will be used to inform future forums, which will be scheduled on a bi-monthly basis over the coming months.

