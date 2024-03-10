Provincetown To Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Police Station

PROVINCETOWN – The Town of Provincetown has announced that it will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Provincetown Police Station at noon on March 20, 2024, at the new station’s address on 2 Jerome Smith Road.

The two-floor building contains 13,900 square feet of usable space and will feature enhanced communications functionality and energy-efficient design strategically located on Route 6, a marked improvement from the previous location, a former funeral home occupied by the police since 1975.

The station was built using $17 million in funds approved by voters in the 2017 and 2020 Town Meetings.

The ceremony is open to the public and will include remarks from the Police Chief, members of the Select Board and Building Committee, the Town Manager, and others, followed by a walking tour of the facility.

