Provincetown’s Jerome Smith Road to Close for Sewer Work

PROVINCETOWN – Jerome Smith Road in Provincetown will be temporarily closed from Monday, May 8 through Friday, May 12.

The stretch between Shank Painter Road and Winslow Street will be shut to through traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. during those days. Sewer main work for the town’s new police station and connections for new housing units at the former VFW site will be carried out.

Detours should be expected during work hours. Those who live in the area are advised that they can park on the eastern side of the Jerome Smith parking lot.