Lt. Gov. Polito to Welcome Training Ship Home

BOURNE – The public has been invited to join Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, Rear Admiral Francis McDonald and other state officials in welcoming home the Training Ship Kennedy and its crew.

The 510 foot vessel and its 400 cadets will have been away for 26 days when it returns home to Buzzards Bay and the Massachusetts Maritime Academy on Wednesday, June 23.

Marine Engineering and Marine Transportation cadets were trained in anchor drills off the coast of Mayaguez, Puerto Rico; loading provisions off of Miami, Florida; and navigating under the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge through the East River of New York City and out Long Island Sound.

Navigation, ship maintenance and repair, emergency drills, general ship operations and watchkeeping were some of the skills cadets trained while onboard.

The ship is expected to arrive around 9:15 am on June 23.

More information on the event and sea training can be found here.