Cape Cod Commission Seeking Input on Transit Plans

July 21, 2022

HYANNIS – Residents are being invited by the Cape Cod Commission to provide feedback on updates to the Public Participation Plan (PPP) for the Cape Cod Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO).

The plan, which is updated every five years, offers guidelines and directives to ensure that members of the public are able to voice their opinions on the transportation planning process across the region.

Projects related to corridor renovations, transportation improvements, and more all are impacted by the PPP.

The most recent PPP changes feature new procedures for remote participation, which became more prevalent across many sectors in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

A public meeting will be held virtually on Monday, July 25 at 5 p.m. to go over those revisions. More details about the updates and the meeting can be found on the Cape Cod Commission’s website.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


