Question Would Stop Short of Declaring Gig Workers Employees

August 4, 2021

BOSTON (AP) — Some gig workers and a coalition of app-based businesses including Uber, Lyft, DoorDash and Instacart are pushing a proposed ballot question in Massachusetts that they say would grant new benefits for workers while stopping short of declaring them employees.

Supporters said Tuesday the question would set a minimum earnings guarantee for workers, extend new benefits including health care stipends, paid sick time and paid family and medical leave and occupational accident insurance.

The push comes as Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey is moving forward with a lawsuit that would recognize Uber and Lyft drivers as employees under the state’s wage and hour laws.

