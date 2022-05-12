Rabies Vaccine Baits to be Distributed in Harwich

HARWICH – Rabies vaccine bait distribution will begin on Monday in Harwich, according to local health officials.

The baits will be primarily dispersed by hand from a town vehicle, said Health Director Katie O’Neil.

“The Health Department will be driving around town, very slowly, throwing rabies vaccines out the window so if you see that happening: don’t panic. It’s planned.”

“A helicopter will also be dropping them across the Cape if the weather is good.”

She added that vaccine baits should be left alone if found, and are perfectly safe for pets if consumed.

“If they eat a lot of them then they might get a little tummy upset because it’s covered in fish oil, so it won’t hurt them. Try to keep them away because that’s one less vaccine for the wild animals.”