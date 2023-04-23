You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Railroad Bridge Maintenance to Close Canal Traffic

Railroad Bridge Maintenance to Close Canal Traffic

April 23, 2023

BUZZARDS BAY – The Cape Cod Canal will be closed to marine traffic from Monday, April 24 through Friday, April 28 as crews work on the Railroad Bridge.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. those days, boats will not be permitted to pass through the canal.

The bridge will be lowered while maintenance is carried out, weather permitting. Marine access to the route will re-open at the end of each work day.

For more details, visit the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ website by clicking here.

