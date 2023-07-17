Rainy June Relieves Cape Drought

HYANNIS – Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper recently announced that Cape Cod and Western Massachusetts are no longer in a state of drought on the heels of above average rainfall for the month of June.

Cape Cod and Western Massachusetts had previously been experiencing a mild drought.

The declaration stems from a recommendation issued from a recent meeting of the Drought Management Task Force.

Despite lifting the drought designation, Tepper expressed concern regarding recent weather events in the state.

“After a week of devastating floods in Western Massachusetts, it should not come as a surprise that the drought has lifted,” said Tepper. “In recent months, we’ve seen droughts, flooding, and wildfire smoke across our region. “

“The climate crisis is very much here. The Healey-Driscoll Administration is focused on addressing these impacts on all fronts – from disaster response to water conservation efforts, to a swift transition to clean energy. We continue to monitor water levels closely as weather becomes more extreme.”

Drought conditions at all seven regions in the state are now listed as normal.

State officials expect above-average precipitation and near to slightly above-average temperatures for the rest of July.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter