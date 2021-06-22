Rally Planned to Protest Joint Base Machine Gun Range

HYANNIS – A rally is scheduled for Saturday that will protest the proposed machine gun range for Joint Base Cape Cod.

The event, organized by the Mashpee Clean Waters environmental advocacy group, will take place at the Forestdale Elementary School in Sandwich from 10 am to noon on June 26.

The gun range, proposed to be set just above the Upper Cape Water Supply Reserve, has drawn ire from neighbors who have raised concerns about the potential impact on the local habitat, including pollution from the range’s operation on top of the clear cutting of 170 acres of trees.

Residents have also voiced concern over potential contamination of the Cape’s drinking water, as well as noise pollution.

The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce and other organizations have also derided the base’s perceived lack of public outreach on the project, as well as condemned base officials’ consideration to order soldiers to shop only off-Cape in response to criticism of the project.

Massachusetts National Guard members during public town hall meetings have said that the proposed range will have no significant impact on the surrounding environment and would alleviate training logistics for soldiers who currently must journey to Vermont to receive necessary machine gun training.

The range has also received the support of the Science Advisory Council.