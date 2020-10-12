Ready Renters Program Accepting Applications for Affordable Apartments

BARNSTABLE – Applications are being accepted by the Ready Renters Program for five affordable apartments across Cape Cod through Friday, November 20.

The Ready Renters Program is a Cape-wide initiative administered by the Town of Yarmouth to help find affordable housing for participants.

The five units available include a 2-Bedroom apartment in West Dennis, a 2-Bedroom apartment and a 3-Bedroom apartment in East Falmouth and a studio apartment and 1-Bedroom apartment in South Yarmouth.

“A lot of times these bigger developments that might be forty units or fifty units can kind of take the pressure off, but there’s still a need for scattered-type developments. One or two units here or there, that’s what the Ready Renter list does for us. It allows us to affordably and fairly market these units,” said Town of Yarmouth Affordable Housing Program Administrator Mary Waygan.

To be eligible for the housing, applicants have to be income-eligible and cannot own a home.

Those who are not placed in any of the available affordable apartments will be added to the Ready Renters Program’s wait list for when other units become available in the future.

“We’ve had as little as twelve applications. Right now, we’re getting dozens and dozens. That signifies a significant need for affordable housing here on the Cape,” said Waygan.

“I encourage every Cape Codder, if they think they are income-eligible and need affordable rental housing, to apply now.”

Applications are available here, or those interested can contact the Plymouth Redevelopment Authority at 508-747-1620 ext. 10147.

Applications must be returned to the Plymouth Redevelopment Authority no later than Friday, November 20.