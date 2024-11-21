You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Record Dolphin Strandings On Cape Continuing

Record Dolphin Strandings On Cape Continuing

November 21, 2024

IFAW volunteer rescuing a dolphin on Cape Cod this past April.

WELLFLEET – 2024 has turned into a record year of dolphin strandings and responses by the International Fund for Animal Welfare on Cape Cod.

The nonprofit says it has now responded to 342 live dolphins this year, which is more than five times the annual average. They reported 54 dolphin strandings between November 9th and the 16th, reaching beaches from Dennis to Wellfleet.

RELATED: IFAW Reports Largest Stranding In History

IFAW says factors for these incidents include Cape Cod’s unique geography and the waters being a prime location for dolphin feeding. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


