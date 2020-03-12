Red Cross Encourages Blood Donations Amid Virus Concerns

HYANNIS – The American Red Cross is urging individuals to continue to donate blood as the coronavirus continues to spread.

There has already been a national decline in blood supply due to the cold and flu season and winter weather and officials fear an even greater drop in supply as more people decide to avoid public places due to coronavirus concerns.

The organization is asking healthy individuals to consider making a blood or platelet donation as soon as possible.

“There is no evidence or data that suggests coronavirus can be spread through a blood transfusion and no reported cases of any respiratory virus being spread through a blood transfusion,” said Kelly Isenor, the external communications manager for the American Red Cross Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Eastern New York Blood Services Region.

“The first thing I want to make sure that people understand is the health of our patients is a priority.”

Donations have already been declining over the past few weeks due to normal seasonal circumstances.

“Our fear is that as more people stay inside and avoid public spaces we are going to see an even greater drop because of the coronavirus, specifically,” Isenor said.

The Red Cross wants to ensure that there is a stable blood supply at all times as blood on the shelves can save lives during times of emergency.

The organization is taking some extra precautions when it comes to donations and the coronavirus.

They are asking that interested donors who have traveled recently through China, Hong Kong, Macao, Italy, South Korea or Iran wait at least 28 days before giving blood.

The 28-day waiting period also applies to anyone who has tested positive for the virus or have been exposed to someone else who contracted the virus.

“Beyond that, if you are healthy and not showing any cold or flu symptoms, not just this particular virus, we would love to see you in the next few days,” Isenor said.

Safety protocols at donation locations include wearing gloves, wiping down any areas touched by donors, and using sterile collection sets for every donation.

“It’s a one-time use needle and it comes out of the package. It’s used and it is disposed of,” Isenor said.

Arms are also prepared with a septic scrub.

“Our staff is always trained in universal precautions to help prevent all infection spread,” she said.

Isenor said the spread of the virus is a situation that everyone is concerned about.

“It’s new and it is happening around the world, and our lives are so global these days,” she said.

She said preparedness and readiness is what the Red Cross does and officials are constantly monitoring the situation and following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Federal Drug Administration and other agencies.

“It is a living, breathing thing right now,” she said. “We are staying in close contact and making sure we are prepared for whatever this becomes.”

Visit redcrossblood.org to find local blood drives.