Statewide Broadband Equity Survey Opens

HYANNIS – As community leaders say the Cape Cod region continues to struggle with broadband connectivity, the Massachusetts Broadband Institute is seeking input on resident and business experience.

The group is hosting an online survey on digital equity that will collect data to inform policies. The survey covers a wide range of topics, said Michael Baldino, Director and General Counsel for the Institute.

“Is it affordable? Do you have enough devices for your family? Do you need additional proficiency or skills in order to perform the task that you need to? And that ranges from basic skills to more advanced skills,” said Baldino.

The Institute was recently given part of $147 million in federal funds to develop a five-year action plan reducing obstacles to equitable internet access.

The survey is available in nine languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, Haitian Creole, Vietnamese, Russian, Arabic, and Khmer.

Broadband connectivity was recently named as one of the biggest challenges facing the Cape’s economy by an advisory board to the Barnstable County Commissioners.

The survey can be found here.