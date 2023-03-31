Regional Hospital Among Awardees For Aging Services Funding

PLYMOUTH – The state recently awarded $3 million in Hospital to Home Partnership Program Grants in an effort to stimulate cooperative efforts between acute care hospitals and Aging Services Access Points across the state.

Funds will be used by awardees to hire personnel and implement technology dedicated to easing patient transitions from hospitals to homes following discharge while promoting long-term patient health.

In addition to helping patients return to their communities, the program will also ease capacity constraints for hospitals stretched thin by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As hospitals continue to face strain due to workforce shortages, it is critical that we find new ways to better server patients in their homes and communities,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Kate Walsh.

“Through these partnerships, hospitals and local ASAPs will collaborate to better meet individual patient needs in home and community-based settings, improving health outcomes and alleviating pressure on hospital resources and staff.”

Individual grants will provide up to $300,000 to hospital and ASAPs partnerships, with awardees including Old Colony Elder Services and Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter