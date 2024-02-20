You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Regional Man Pleads Guilty To Filing Fraudulent Pandemic Relief

Regional Man Pleads Guilty To Filing Fraudulent Pandemic Relief

February 20, 2024

PLYMOUTH – A regional man has pleaded guilty to submitting multiple fraudulent claims during the pandemic as part of a relief fund fraud scheme.

Plymouth man Ferris Brooks, 41, issued a plea for the charge of theft of government property for a series of falsely filed applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and Economic Impact Payments filed through tax returns which paid out over $150,000 in total.

According to the report, Brooks used the names of friends and family as part of the scheme, sharing with them a portion of the ill-gotten gains.

Although fraud schemes were common during the pandemic, the state’s Fraud Enforcement Task Force has continuously pursued instances of fraud to return state tax dollars to state coffers and punish those filing fraudulent claims.

The charge of theft of government property carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and fines up to $250,000.

U.S. Senior District Court Judge William G. Young has scheduled the sentencing of Brooks for May 21, 2024.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 