Registration to Open Friday for 3 Barnstable County Vaccine Clinics

WEST BARNSTABLE – Registration will open on Friday, March 26, for three additional coronavirus vaccination clinics on Cape Cod being held next week.

The clinics will be posted and open for appointments at 10 a.m. on the state’s vaccine appointment portal, www.maimmunizations.org. Those eligible in Phase 1 of the state’s vaccination plan will be eligible to make an appointment, as will those who are 60 and older, those with at least two certain medical conditions, low income and affordable senior housing residents and staff members, K-12 school staff members, child care workers, and other certain workers.

The Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment will be holding clinics from Tuesday, March 30, through Thursday, April 1.

Clinics on Tuesday and Wednesday will be taking place at Cape Cod Community College, where 1,200 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine will be distributed each day. Those clinics will be held in the college’s gymnasium.

Thursday’s clinic will be held at the Barnstable County Fairgrounds in East Falmouth. A total of 870 Pfizer vaccination doses will be distributed that day. The county has advised that Thursday’s clinic will be a drive-through one.

All three clinics will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents are being reminded by the county to not refresh the webpage manually when the time comes to schedule a vaccination appointment, and to scroll down and find the clinics listed as opposed to searching for them with keywords.