Rental Problems Continue as Moratorium Faces Opposition

HYANNIS – Renters who are concerned about eviction since the previous order banning evictions expired on July 31 should check whether or not they are eligible for assistance.

Though President Biden is looking to implement another eviction moratorium in places where COVID-19 rates are skyrocketing, it is being challenged by landlords and real-estate companies.

$47 billion has been put towards rental assistance throughout the country through federal COVID-19 relief efforts.

$436 million of that funding has been allocated to Massachusetts throughout the pandemic. However, many residents are unaware of how they can make use of the funding.

Housing advocate companies are available to assist residents, but many are seeing more business than ever.

Identification of the head of the household, proof of current housing, and evidence of income eligibility and housing struggle are all required as part of the application for assistance.

More information can be found on the state’s website, here.