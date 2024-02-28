Rep Fernandes’s Campaign For Open State Senate Seat Announces Slew Of Local Endorsements

BARNSTABLE – The campaign to elect Representative Dylan Fernandes to the open Plymouth & Barnstable State Senate seat has announced a series of endorsements from local elected officials, including most members of the Plymouth, Bourne, and Falmouth Select Boards.

Signing on from the trio of Select Boards are John Cotton, David Weeden, Kevin Canty, Harry Helm, John Mahoney, Mary Jane Mastrangelo, Melissa Ferretti, Peter Meier, Douglas C. Brown, Onjalé Scott Price, and Robert Mascali.

“As a member of the Falmouth Select Board I have had the pleasure of working with Dylan Fernandes and seeing him in action advocating for issues such as affordable housing, coastal resiliency, a clean environment, and for assisting those in his district dealing with the challenges caused by behavioral and substance use issues,” said Mascali.

“I am honored to be able to endorse him for State Senator in the upcoming election.”

Joining the Select Board members are Barnstable County Commissioners Mark Forest, Sheila Lyons, and Ronald Bergstrom, as well as Governor Maura Healey and State Senator Susan Moran, who announced in late 2023 that she would not run for reelection and will instead pursue a role as Barnstable Superior Court Clerk.

“I have known and worked with Dylan for a long time, and he will be an outstanding Senator for the people of the Plymouth and Barnstable district,” said Governor Healey. “Representative Fernandes knows the district, its people, and has the track record of delivering on the issues that matter most in their lives.”

“I am proud to endorse him,” she continued, “and know that he will deliver on the promise to make housing more affordable, create jobs, and build the infrastructure we need for the district and the Commonwealth.”