You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Report: Mass. Opioid Overdose Deaths Rose by 2.5% in 2022

Report: Mass. Opioid Overdose Deaths Rose by 2.5% in 2022

June 24, 2023

BOSTON – Fatalities related to opioid overdoses in Massachusetts rose by 2.5% in 2022, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH).

The state noted that there were 2,357 confirmed and estimated overdose-related deaths last year. At the time of the report’s publication, there had been 522 such instances in 2023; that represents a 7.7% decrease from the same time in 2022.

Plymouth County saw the second-largest increase across all Commonwealth counties, with a 14% increase in fatalities in 2022.

State officials have highlighted resources to prevent opioid overdoses. Governor Maura Healey’s budget for fiscal year 2024 features over $600 million for treatment and prevention of substance addiction, while the DPH continues to urge medical facilities to have more naloxone kits on hand along with trained staff members to administer them.

For more details on the report, visit mass.gov.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 