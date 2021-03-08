Report: Cape Cod’s Red Hot Real Estate Market Continues

HYANNIS- The Cape Cod and Islands Association of Realtors has recently released a record-breaking market report detailing trends in housing sales in the first few months of 2021.

Sellers saw prices for their homes soar as supply drastically decreased and demand shot up.

Many individuals are looking into homes further away from bigger cities due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on both work and personal lives.

Cape Cod has seen more buyers than ever interested in primary or secondary residences in the area.

With the market the way it is at present, it can be difficult for many first-time homebuyers to navigate.

Ideally, a large investment such as a house would gain value over time, but with prices as high as they are it is tough to predict what they will be like moving forward.

Encouraging sustainable growth for the market in this respect is what CCIAOR is looking to do moving forward.

“Most people don’t live in one house forever, so it’s really important we’re creating opportunities for that environment moving forward,” said CEO Ryan Castle.

So far, 2021 is appearing to continue the real estate trends that started last year, but it is uncertain how long this will last with a continued low supply of homes.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter