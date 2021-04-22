You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Rescue League Receives Cats Involved in Vineyard Cruelty Case

Rescue League Receives Cats Involved in Vineyard Cruelty Case

April 22, 2021

Courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Boston

BREWSTER – Over 65 cats and kittens involved in a 2020 cruelty case on Martha’s Vineyard were recently signed over to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, bringing the animals one step closer to finding new homes.

The ARL’s Law Enforcement Department worked with local and state authorities in Edgartown last July to execute a search warrant and remove the cats from the private breeding property of 48-year-old Jennifer Winsper, who has since been charged with five felony animal cruelty counts.

The cats have been receiving medical attention and living with foster families since then. The ARL does not have a timeline as to when the cats will be up for adoption, but those interested can learn more by heading to their website by clicking here.

